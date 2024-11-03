Constellation Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $66.94 Million (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Constellation has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $66.94 million and $132,031.56 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,276.77 or 0.99981622 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,255.73 or 0.99951260 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,003,804,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,448,318 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io.
Buying and Selling Constellation
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
