Coq Inu One Day Volume Tops $2.98 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Coq Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coq Inu has a total market cap of $70.07 million and $2.98 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coq Inu alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,243.92 or 1.00786737 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,807.91 or 1.00142811 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000107 USD and is down -6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $2,159,507.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coq Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coq Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.