CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 million-$13.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.0 million. CoreCard also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.880-0.940 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of CoreCard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of CCRD stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,898. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $125.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.39. CoreCard has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $17.64.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. CoreCard had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoreCard will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

