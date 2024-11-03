Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.25% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDSF. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $330,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $2,008,000.

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $18.83 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

