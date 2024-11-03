Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $397,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy & Cox increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 119,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS FSEP opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

