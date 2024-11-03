Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after buying an additional 1,286,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,086 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 456,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,263,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.