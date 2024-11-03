Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $670,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,461,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,957 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $46,012,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,129,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,772,000 after purchasing an additional 284,359 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 141.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 475,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,137,000 after purchasing an additional 278,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $23,247,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $94.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

