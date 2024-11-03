Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 41.6% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $9,335,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $203.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average is $179.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $207.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

