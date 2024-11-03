Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 715 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSVM. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 249,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 29,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,543,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $757.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $60.22.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

