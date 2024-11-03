Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
