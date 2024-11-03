Critical Analysis: IOI Co. Berhad (OTCMKTS:IOIOF) versus Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

IOI Co. Berhad (OTCMKTS:IOIOF – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IOI Co. Berhad and Sow Good”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IOI Co. Berhad N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sow Good $41.61 million 2.29 -$3.06 million $0.62 15.00

IOI Co. Berhad has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IOI Co. Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IOI Co. Berhad and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sow Good has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.17%. Given Sow Good’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than IOI Co. Berhad.

Profitability

This table compares IOI Co. Berhad and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IOI Co. Berhad N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of IOI Co. Berhad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sow Good beats IOI Co. Berhad on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IOI Co. Berhad

IOI Corporation Berhad, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the plantation business in Malaysia, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plantation and Resource-Based Manufacturing. It cultivates oil palm, softwood timber, rubber, and coconut; refines and processes crude palm, crude coconut, and palm kernel oils; and manufactures specialty oils and fats. The company also manufactures and exports fatty acids, soap noodles, glycerin, fatty acids and esters, and other related products. In addition, it is involved in the commercialization of clonal ramets and biotechnology related research and development activities; provision of management and marketing services; production and supply of palm-based renewable energy; and trading of palm oil commodities, oilseeds, and edible oils and fats; and the processing of raw materials for the edible oils and fats industry. Further, the company engages in the property development, maintenance, and investment activities; issuance of exchangeable bonds and guaranteed notes; storage tanks rental activities; manufacture, registration, trading, and distribution of oleochemical products; and provision of bulk cargo warehousing services, as well as treasury management services and management consulting services. Additionally, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of plasticizer products, margarine, and shortening and fat spreads; manufacture of palm wood boards and panels, offered under OnCore brand name used in furniture, construction, and building industries; and development of proprietary keto-ester portfolio. The company was formerly known as Industrial Oxygen Incorporated Sdn Bhd and changed its name to IOI Corporation Berhad in March 1995. IOI Corporation Berhad was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

