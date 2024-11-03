Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $280.35 million and $66.57 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,896.53 or 0.99732839 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,616.78 or 0.99327868 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,188,227,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,534,692 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.