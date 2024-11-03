Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 51500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3,950.54% and a negative net margin of 143.03%. The company had revenue of C$1.99 million for the quarter.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

