Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $672.02 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.30. Cytek Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

