Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $6.50. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 7,064 shares trading hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.