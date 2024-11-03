Dana Aftab Sells 1,162 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,873. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dana Aftab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Dana Aftab sold 20,883 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $565,093.98.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $34.12 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

