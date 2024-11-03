Dana Aftab Sells 1,162 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,873. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dana Aftab also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, Dana Aftab sold 20,883 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $565,093.98.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00.
Exelixis Price Performance
NASDAQ EXEL opened at $34.12 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.
Get Our Latest Report on Exelixis
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.