DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. DeepBook Protocol has a total market cap of $119.07 million and $16.81 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBook Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBook Protocol has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepBook Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,226.85 or 0.99941464 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,197.03 or 0.99897780 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeepBook Protocol Profile

DeepBook Protocol was first traded on October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui. DeepBook Protocol’s official website is deepbook.tech.

DeepBook Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.05105654 USD and is down -6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $25,338,906.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.