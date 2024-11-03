DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $38.39 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 61.9% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00058846 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00016523 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

