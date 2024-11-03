Degen Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $91.54 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Degen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Degen has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Degen has a total market capitalization of $91.54 million and $17.00 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00762587 USD and is down -10.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $18,110,287.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

