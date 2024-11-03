Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $130.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.44. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

