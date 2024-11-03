DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 406,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 219,108 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.