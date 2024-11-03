Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,330,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Devon Energy by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 70,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.