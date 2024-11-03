DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

