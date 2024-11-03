dForce USD Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.54 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.54 million and $10,258.22 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00096534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010206 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99569135 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $5,790.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

