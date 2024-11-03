DigiByte One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.29 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $89.45 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,942.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.56 or 0.00493879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00096564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00229580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00025820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00067612 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00019674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,343,468,152 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.