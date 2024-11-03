DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $71.11 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 891,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,584.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,777 shares of company stock worth $7,267,469 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

