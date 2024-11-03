DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,099,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,518,000 after buying an additional 576,414 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 77.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,816 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DocuSign by 316.6% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,489 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,265,000 after acquiring an additional 115,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 891,373 shares in the company, valued at $44,426,030.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 891,373 shares in the company, valued at $44,426,030.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,584.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,777 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,469. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,265. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.