Dogecoin Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $21.72 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008857 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00098403 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 146,636,506,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
