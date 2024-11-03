Dorian LPG’s (LPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $42.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,566.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 324.6% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 23,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dorian LPG by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.