Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Position Reduced by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products accounts for 3.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.85% of Dorman Products worth $29,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 69.7% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1,595.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 19,794 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,316,697.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $3,197,575.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,316,697.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $146,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,981.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $127.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 9.43%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

