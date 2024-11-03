Drift Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.28 Million (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Drift has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Drift has a total market cap of $107.97 million and $13.28 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drift token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,118.54 or 0.99705824 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,983.02 or 0.99507467 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Drift

Drift launched on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,757,450 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 242,757,450.275461 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.459573 USD and is down -6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $12,323,573.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drift using one of the exchanges listed above.

