Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,860. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.49 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DRVN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Baird R W upgraded Driven Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

