DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $445.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.39. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $795.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,500 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 619,367 shares in the company, valued at $30,348,983. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.