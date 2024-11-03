Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 1,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $150,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,897.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $151.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 592.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.