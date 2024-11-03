Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 38,421 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 38,421 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.82% of AtriCure worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 187.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 110,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 115.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 227,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 12.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 26.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AtriCure from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AtriCure from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $84,245.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,907.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,852. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

