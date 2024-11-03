Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,129 shares during the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical makes up 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $31,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

COLL stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. 452,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

