Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 166,453 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.52% of Rambus worth $23,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,651,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,155,000 after acquiring an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,248,000 after purchasing an additional 116,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rambus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,673,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Rambus by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,743,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,589,000 after buying an additional 193,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 339.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after buying an additional 978,417 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

RMBS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,606. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $76.38.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

