Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $23.07 Million Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. PDF Solutions accounts for 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.88% of PDF Solutions worth $23,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,089,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,302,000 after buying an additional 160,441 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.50 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

