Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $26.20 Million Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments comprises approximately 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $26,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

