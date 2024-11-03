Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $6.60 Million Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,129 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.11% of Sun Country Airlines worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,252 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,705,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 112,397 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 40.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 257,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 114.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 808,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 431,515 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,799.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,788 shares of company stock worth $85,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $799.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $17.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

