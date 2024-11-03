Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stock Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,615 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.54% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,370,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,768,000. StemPoint Capital LP raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 1,161,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 737,886 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 337,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 184,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $89,620.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,252. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $89,620.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,252. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $85,295.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,448.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,804 shares of company stock valued at $372,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $458.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

