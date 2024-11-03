Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 314,330 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314,330 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.96% of NeoGenomics worth $18,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.19.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

