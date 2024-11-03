Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 72,310 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,310 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.50% of OneSpaWorld worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,505,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 21.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,694,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 470,415 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $18.73.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 726,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,910. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,302.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,236 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

