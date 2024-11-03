Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 169,683 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,372,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 61,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.30. 31,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,940. The company has a market capitalization of $434.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.67.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

