Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 2,026 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,298,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,601,000 after buying an additional 85,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,515,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,730,000 after acquiring an additional 107,932 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.96 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

