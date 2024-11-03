Endeavour Silver (EDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.08. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

