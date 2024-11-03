Endeavour Silver (EXK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

