Energi Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $371,160.24 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00034821 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 82,539,812 coins and its circulating supply is 82,539,409 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

