Eric Richard Remer Sells 4,400 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $46,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,060,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,002,760.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $53,537.05.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $43,554.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $51,143.72.

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $60,538.68.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $54,849.24.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $64,474.26.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $110,224.59.

EverCommerce Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EverCommerce by 19.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

