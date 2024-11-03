Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,777.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,567.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Everi by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,785,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,682 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Everi by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 683,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 632,544 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $4,453,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 461,939 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 417,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 354,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

